JD Vance's Secret Service detail reportedly "fed up" with his "unprecedented" travel demands

Washington DC - Secret Service agents for Vice President JD Vance have reportedly been growing frustrated and quietly complaining over his "inappropriate" travel requests.

JD Vance and his family have been frustrating Secret Service agents with their "unprecedented" travel requests, a new report claims. © NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP

According to MS Now, agents have been internally sharing concerns about Vance and his office "pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents."

Sources say agents are "fed up," particularly with last-minute demands frequently placed on the team by Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance.

Most recently, Vance ordered agents to use Marine Two – a Marine Corps helicopter which costs $16,000 and $24,600 per hour to operate – to fly him and his son to Joint Base Andrews, where the younger Vance receives golf lessons.

The trip, which had to have been authorized by the White House Military Office under President Donald Trump, was ultimately canceled due to a severe thunderstorm.