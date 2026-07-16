JD Vance's Secret Service detail reportedly "fed up" with his "unprecedented" travel demands
Washington DC - Secret Service agents for Vice President JD Vance have reportedly been growing frustrated and quietly complaining over his "inappropriate" travel requests.
According to MS Now, agents have been internally sharing concerns about Vance and his office "pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents."
Sources say agents are "fed up," particularly with last-minute demands frequently placed on the team by Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance.
Most recently, Vance ordered agents to use Marine Two – a Marine Corps helicopter which costs $16,000 and $24,600 per hour to operate – to fly him and his son to Joint Base Andrews, where the younger Vance receives golf lessons.
The trip, which had to have been authorized by the White House Military Office under President Donald Trump, was ultimately canceled due to a severe thunderstorm.
Trump administration comes under scrutiny for use of government resources
In his second term, members of the Trump administration have faced heightened scrutiny over the questionable use of government resources at the expense of taxpayers. Last year, FBI Director Kash Patel faced similar criticism for providing a Secret Service detail to his country singer girlfriend and using government jets for date nights.
In a statement, Vance's office said the vice president and family are "grateful" to the Secret Service agents "who serve our country with distinction."
"While protecting a vice president with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day," the office added.
Cover photo: NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP