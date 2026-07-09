Vance launches probe to ensure jobs go to "American workers and not foreign fraudsters"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Vice President JD Vance recently announced that he and a Department of Labor watchdog group have launched a probe into foreign workers visa program he claims is being exploited.

During a recent event, JD Vance announced that the Trump administration has launched a probe into alleged exploitation of H-1B visas by foreign workers. © AFP/Getty Images/POOL

During an event in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Vance revealed the probe will look into alleged exploitation of H-1B visas, which allows companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialized skills to temporarily work in the US.

H-1B visa holders generally work are often highly-skilled professionals, such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers.

"This is a visa program that was set up to ensure that if you were a brilliant technology person or a brilliant scientist or a brilliant doctor, you could come to the United States and get access to this visa program," Vance said.

"But what's happening way too much is that big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut the wages of American workers."

He added that the administration seeks to ensure US jobs "go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters."

The efforts come as President Donald Trump has made his aggressive immigration agenda, and cutting alleged fraud from state and federal levels, core focuses of his administration.

Last September, Trump ordered an annual $100,000 fee to be added to H-1B visas, but the move was challenged by the Chambers of Commerce. Last month, a federal judge blocked it, arguing Trump has "no power or delegated authority" to impose such a tax.