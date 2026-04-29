JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg gets Nancy Pelosi endorsement for his Congressional run: "He gives people hope"

New York, New York - Jack Schlossberg , the grandson of President John F. Kennedy who is running for New York 's 12th Congressional District, has received the endorsement of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (l) endorsed Jack Schlossberg's (r) run for New York's 12th Congressional District. © Collage: AFP/Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images & AFP/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"We're living in a time of great consequence... This moment calls for leaders who understand the stakes and have to live with the people they serve," Pelosi said in a political ad released by Schlossberg on Tuesday.

"Jack Schlossberg is that kind of leader: He has a deep sense of duty and loves New York City and the 12th district, where he grew up and where four of my five children were born," she continued.

"Jack Schlossberg is giving people something to believe in again. He gives people hope. And because of that, his candidacy will help Democrats win across the country. I am proud to endorse Jack for Congress because I believe in him, too."

Schlossberg's endorsement by the 86-year-old California Democrat comes as a different tactic for his campaign, which has largely focused on painting him as a progressive young alternative to the Democratic establishment.

A recent poll put out by Hart Research Associates puts Schlossberg narrowly ahead of his competitors for the Democratic primary nomination in New York's 12th district. If he secures the primary, he is likely to win the general election.

His campaign was affected in December by the death of his sister Tatiana Schlossberg after a lengthy battle with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

Speaking to the New York Times about his endorsement by Pelosi, Schlossberg said that he was proud to receive her endorsement because she's "the backbone of our party."