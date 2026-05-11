Josh Shapiro discretely moves to block progressive candidate backed by AOC

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has reportedly been moving to block a congressional candidate endorsed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A new report claims Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (r.) has been secretly working to block a congressional candidate backed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Progressive Democrat Chris Rabb is running to represent the state's 3rd District, and, to date, he has gained several high-profile endorsements from AOC, California Rep. Ro Khanna, and Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

But Shapiro, who has not formally endorsed a candidate in the race, doesn't appear to be a fan as voters head to the polls on May 19.

According to Axios, three sources claim that Shapiro and his team have privately told allies that he disapproves of Rabb and has taken steps to block the candidate's path.

The governor has allegedly advised Philadelphia's building trades unions not to run ads attacking other candidates, as it may inadvertently help Rabb's campaign.

The effort comes as both AOC and Shapiro are seen as potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential race. AOC represents the rising progressive wing of the party, which is constantly at odds with centrists like Shapiro.

In particular, the biggest differences revolve around Israel's actions in Gaza, as Shapiro and others have steadfastly supported Israel, while AOC and progressives have condemned the assault as a genocide against Palestinians.