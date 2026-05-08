Kamala Harris says she wants DNC to release buried 2024 election autopsy

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly been expressing support for the Democratic National Committee to release its buried autopsy on her loss in the 2024 presidential race.

A recent report claims Kamala Harris told donors that she supports the DNC releasing a buried audit that examines why she lost the 2024 race. © Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, a source claims Harris recently told donors that she would have no issue with the report being released to the public, which DNC chair Ken Martin said he would do last year after he was elected to his role.

Martin has faced heightened criticism for not following through on his promise, with multiple Democratic bundlers, strategists, and donors recently telling ABC News that they are still angry over how funds were allocated during the 2024 race.

In particular, critics are upset that Harris didn't win a single battleground state in 2024, despite raising a record amount of funding.

When pressed on the issue, Martin has said he is instead focused on looking forward and insisted he has shared the "lessons" of the audit.

Back in February, a report claimed the autopsy found that Harris lost significant support with the party's base over her and former President Joe Biden's approach to Israel's assault on Gaza. A spokesperson for the DNC later denied the reporting.

Demands for its release also come ahead of the November midterm elections, and as Harris has been teasing the idea of running for president again in 2028.