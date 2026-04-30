Top Democrats snub Kamala Harris 2028 run before it even begins

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has been snubbed by a number of high-profile Democrats, kicking her 2028 presidential campaign into the gutter before it's even begun.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is not gathering much support for a 2028 presidential run. © AFP/Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Independent, nonprofit news outlet News of the United States spoke with several Democratic politicians to get a gauge on whether Harris has any support for a second presidential run in 2028.

The results weren't positive for the former Vice President, who lost both the Electoral College and the popular vote in 2024. Instead, they were keen to focus on the 2026 midterm elections and give it some more time.

"That's her decision," Californian Senator Adam Schiff said, refusing to provide any kind of a view on whether Harris would make a good candidate.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren told a similar story, simply stating that "I'm so focused on 2026, I'm just not there… I don't have any thoughts about 2028."

"I can't support anybody right now," said Louisiana Representative Troy Carter. "It's way too early. We've got to see what the field offers."

Harris initially fell out of public view after departing the White House in January 2025. It didn't take long for her to return, however, returning in September with 107 Days, a memoir about her failed run for president.

"I would have been most enthusiastic had she looked at the governor's race," one Democrat, who wanted to be kept anonymous, told NOTUS.

"I don't think I'm alone in this view, that I would have real concerns about her being the nominee."