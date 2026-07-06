Karoline Leavitt goes on defense after calling for "lazy" Gen Z "communists" to be sent to Iran

Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently refused to back down after her remarks about Gen Z received heavy backlash.

President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt (pictured) has defended controversial remarks she made about Gen Z being "lazy" and "communists." © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with Fox News, Leavitt argued that a "full-blown communist revolution" is taking over US politics, and Gen Z is overwhelmingly buying into it due to "laziness" and the power of "liberal indoctrination."

She concluded her rant by saying, "Send them to Iran!"

A clip of her remarks quickly went viral and garnered a tidal wave of criticism on social media.

In a lengthy post shared on Sunday, Leavitt responded to the backlash, claiming that "bad faith actors" were taking her comments "out of context."

"It's an undeniable fact that a growing number of young people in our country are falling for the lies of socialism and communism, sold to them by anti-American politicians who've never built anything, offer no real solutions, and are intent on tearing down everything that makes this country great," Leavitt wrote.

She further noted that she delivers "uncomfortable truths" because she cares about the country, and vowed to "continue to call out the radical Democrats, socialists, and communists who are lying to our youth."

Leavitt has been attempting to parrot a tactic recently adopted by President Donald Trump ahead of the November midterms of labeling Democratics as communists hellbent on destroying the country.