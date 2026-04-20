Kash Patel files $250 million lawsuit over bombshell exposé by The Atlantic

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against a magazine that reported he frequently drinks to excess and is in danger of losing his job.

FBI Kash Patel has sued The Atlantic over a bombshell report detailing his alleged "excessive drinking" and repeated absences. © Oliver Contreras / AFP

Patel is seeking $250 million in damages from The Atlantic and the author of the article, Sarah Fitzpatrick, for what the suit described as a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece."

"Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI," the complaint filed in a federal district court in Washington says.

"But they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office," it says.

According to The Atlantic, Patel's job as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the top law enforcement agency, is in jeopardy in part because of what it said were "bouts of excessive drinking" and "unexplained absences."

In his defamation complaint, Patel took issue with the magazine's use of anonymous sources for the story.

"Fitzpatrick could not get a single person to go on the record in defense of these outrageous allegations, instead relying entirely on anonymous sources she knew to be both highly partisan with an ax to grind," the suit says.

"Defendants published the Article with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false."

The Atlantic issued a statement on Monday defending the story.

"We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit," the magazine said.