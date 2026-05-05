Kash Patel touts FBI's fraud efforts with cringy Beastie Boys video amid firing rumors

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel touted himself as a law enforcement renegade as he faces heavy scrutiny about his leadership.

Kash Patel recently shared a video on social media promoting the success of the FBI to the tune of a popular song and music video from the Beastie Boys. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an X post shared on Sunday, the director included a bizarre video that aimed at boasting about his department's success to the tune of the 1994 song Sabotage by the Beastie Boys.

The post included clips from the song's music video, which features members of the group dressed as police officers while acting out scenes inspired by 1970s cop shows, alongside clips of the FBI carrying out raids and sweeping arrests for various fraud-related crimes.

"With [President Donald Trump's] leadership, this [FBI] and our interagency partners are conducting massive fraud takedowns coast to coast – and we're not stopping," the post's text read.

The video came only a few hours after comedian Aziz Ansari unveiled his impression of Patel during the cold open of Saturday Night Live, where he mockingly attacked the mainstream media for "reporting the lies and the gossip" about him.

"You should be reporting on the historic nature of my appointment. I'm a trailblazer. I'm the first Indian person to suck at their job," Ansari said as Patel.