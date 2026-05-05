Kash Patel touts FBI's fraud efforts with cringy Beastie Boys video amid firing rumors
Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel touted himself as a law enforcement renegade as he faces heavy scrutiny about his leadership.
In an X post shared on Sunday, the director included a bizarre video that aimed at boasting about his department's success to the tune of the 1994 song Sabotage by the Beastie Boys.
The post included clips from the song's music video, which features members of the group dressed as police officers while acting out scenes inspired by 1970s cop shows, alongside clips of the FBI carrying out raids and sweeping arrests for various fraud-related crimes.
"With [President Donald Trump's] leadership, this [FBI] and our interagency partners are conducting massive fraud takedowns coast to coast – and we're not stopping," the post's text read.
The video came only a few hours after comedian Aziz Ansari unveiled his impression of Patel during the cold open of Saturday Night Live, where he mockingly attacked the mainstream media for "reporting the lies and the gossip" about him.
"You should be reporting on the historic nature of my appointment. I'm a trailblazer. I'm the first Indian person to suck at their job," Ansari said as Patel.
Is Kash Patel in trouble of losing his job?
The bit came as Patel faces several scandals, including allegations of using taxpayer money to fund travel and security for his country singer girlfriend, scrutiny over his poor leadership during major cases, and accusations of heavy drinking and bizarre behavior.
The Beastie Boys video also comes as Trump and his MAGA allies have made a habit of using songs and content from artists who do not support their agenda, even after being asked to stop.
In an interview with The Daily Beast back in 2017, Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz of the Beastie Boys described Trump as a "f**kin' racist, sexist, homophobe" and a "scumbag," adding, "I can't wrap my head around" how he became president.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP