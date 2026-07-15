Kash Patel's 3D gun gifted to Australian police commissioner ordered to be destroyed
Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly gave an Australian official a 3D-printed gun that was ordered to be destroyed by the official's replacement.
The Australian Federal Police recently released documents under freedom of information laws, which revealed that during a trip to Australia and New Zealand last July, Patel gifted the imitation pistol to then-AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw.
AFP staff were notably hyped over the gift, with one sharing a photo along with a text that read, "Director's gift to the boss!! 3D."
A staffer with Kershaw's office also proclaimed in an email that the gun was "being displayed proudly in the commissioner's office!"
The documents go on to reveal that when Krissy Barrett took over as commissioner, she ordered the gun to be destroyed within months.
In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the AFP confirmed the destruction of the "inoperable" weapon after a forensic firearms team examined it.
Similarly, Patel gifted three 3D pistols to New Zealand officials during the same trip, which were also destroyed last year, as they are illegal in the country.
Kash Patel's questionable leadership and love for alcohol
Since President Donald Trump tapped him to head the FBI, Patel has faced criticism over his leadership. Most notably, The Atlantic reported in March that Patel has a habit of excessively drinking alcohol while on the job – allegations he and members of the administration have vehemently denied.
The AFP documents also revealed that though Kershaw was not able to keep the gun upon leaving his role, he did manage to walk out with a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon that was also a gift from Patel.
The Atlantic had previously said that Woodford Reserve is Patel's drink of choice, and the director has a bottle with his name engraved on it along with an image of an FBI shield.
Cover photo: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP