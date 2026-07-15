Kash Patel's 3D gun gifted to Australian police commissioner ordered to be destroyed

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly gave an Australian official a 3D-printed gun that was ordered to be destroyed by the official's replacement.

Recent documents reveal that FBI Director Kash Patel gifted an Australian official a 3D-printed pistol that was later destroyed by the official's predecessor. © Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The Australian Federal Police recently released documents under freedom of information laws, which revealed that during a trip to Australia and New Zealand last July, Patel gifted the imitation pistol to then-AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw.

AFP staff were notably hyped over the gift, with one sharing a photo along with a text that read, "Director's gift to the boss!! 3D."

A staffer with Kershaw's office also proclaimed in an email that the gun was "being displayed proudly in the commissioner's office!"

The documents go on to reveal that when Krissy Barrett took over as commissioner, she ordered the gun to be destroyed within months.

In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the AFP confirmed the destruction of the "inoperable" weapon after a forensic firearms team examined it.

Similarly, Patel gifted three 3D pistols to New Zealand officials during the same trip, which were also destroyed last year, as they are illegal in the country.