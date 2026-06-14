Kristi Noem goes viral with geography blunders during comeback interview

Washington DC - Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made her big return to the public eye, but it didn't go over too well.

In her first interview since being fired as Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem went viral for fumbling the names of South American countries. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Noem sat for an interview with Newsmax, during which she discussed her new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas – a position created for her by President Donald Trump after he abruptly fired her back in March.

Noem explained that the Shield is "a coalition of countries in the western hemisphere that will focus on the same priorities," and said she will use her experience running DHS to help strengthen neighboring countries.

When asked if the Shield is similar to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Noem boldly said it will be "stronger than NATO" as it will lead other countries to "align with American values."

When asked who are our "best friends" in South America, Noem responded by praising the US' relationship with Argentina and El Salvador, and said relations with Ecuador and Costa Rica have been "fantastic."

But critics were quick to point out that El Salvador and Costa Rica are actually located in Central America, garnering tons of mockery on social media.

"Can someone buy these idiots a map?" Democratic strategist Mike Nellis shared in an X post.