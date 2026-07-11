Kristi Noem to divorce husband over scandalous "bimbofication" bombshell, her mother reveals

Washington DC - The mother of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently gave an update about the state of her daughter's marriage.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly getting a divorce from her husband after he was exposed for his bizarre "bimbofication" fetish. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Noem's mother Corinne Arnold (77) said that the former DHS chief had filed for divorce from her husband Byron Noem.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Arnold said.

The news comes several months after the outlet revealed that Byron had spent thousands of dollars on a bizarre kink known as "bimbofication" – which involves models pumping their breasts with saline to achieve a "Barbie doll" look.

Arnold said she learned of the divorce at a family birthday party shortly after the news broke, during which she asked Noem directly if they were going to "get together again?"

"No. No. We're going to get a divorce," her daughter responded.

Arnold said she hasn't seen Byron "for a couple of months" since the party, and while it is "sad" as the family "all love him," she understands her daughter's decision.

Back in March, President Donald Trump demoted Noem from her role as head of DHS, replacing her with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Noem's exit was shrouded in controversy, as two Americans were murdered by ICE agents under her leadership, she faced rumors about an alleged affair with her top advisor Corey Lewandowski, and the revelations about her husband surfaced.