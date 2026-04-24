Kristi Noem's former deputy director faces allegations of seducing a teenager

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A former employee of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is now facing accusations of engaging an a relationship with a younger subordinate.

A recent report claims a former employee of Kristi Noems who is now running for congress engaged in a secret relationship with a teenager.
A recent report claims a former employee of Kristi Noems who is now running for congress engaged in a secret relationship with a teenager.  © Matthew HINTON / AFP

According to The Daily Mail, Madison Sheahan served as a senior official with the Ohio Republican Party in 2022. She was 23 years old at the time.

During this period, she allegedly began a secret sexual relationship with a 19-year-old junior staffer.

The woman, whose identity has remained anonymous, claims their two-year relationship was run by Sheahan's "toxic, volatile, [and] controlling" behavior, as the older woman told her how to dress, demanded she quit smoking, and took issue with her job hunting.

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Most notably, while Sheahan didn't seem bothered by other females her younger girlfriend hung out with, she took issue with her being around men.

The unidentified woman explained that she believed Sheahan's behavior stemmed from the fact that she is "not comfortable in her own skin."

"It's okay to be gay... but I don't think that's something she has accepted," the woman said.

Madison Sheahan is now running for Congress

Madison Sheahan (c) speaks during a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (r) on October 30, 2025, in Gary, Indiana.
Madison Sheahan (c) speaks during a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (r) on October 30, 2025, in Gary, Indiana.  © Jamie Kelter Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sheahan had previously worked for Noem during her tenure as Governor of South Dakota. In March 2025, Noem tapped her to be deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite her having no experience in law enforcement whatsoever.

Sources claim Sheahan regularly targeted female staffers she viewed as "disloyal," and verbally abused workers, threatening to "rip their faces off."

In January 2026, Sheahan surprisingly quit her job with ICE to launch a congressional bid to represent Ohio's 9th District.

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The news comes after President Donald Trump demoted Noem from her role in March, and bombshell reporting a month later exposed her husband's "bimbofication" fetish.

In a statement, Sheahan's political adviser insisted that he could "speak with authority that no such relationship existed," and claimed Sheahan has "never been in a relationship with a subordinate.”

Cover photo: Matthew HINTON / AFP

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