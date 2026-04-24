Kristi Noem's former deputy director faces shock allegations of seducing a teenager

Washington DC - A former employee of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is now facing accusations of engaging an a relationship with a younger subordinate.

A recent report claims a former employee of Kristi Noems who is now running for congress engaged in a secret relationship with a teenager. © Matthew HINTON / AFP

According to The Daily Mail, Madison Sheahan served as a senior official with the Ohio Republican Party in 2022. She was 23 years old at the time.

During this period, she allegedly began a secret sexual relationship with a 19-year-old junior staffer.

The woman, whose identity has remained anonymous, claims their two-year relationship was run by Sheahan's "toxic, volatile, [and] controlling" behavior, as the older woman told her how to dress, demanded she quit smoking, and took issue with her job hunting.

Most notably, while Sheahan didn't seem bothered by other females her younger girlfriend hung out with, she took issue with her being around men.

The unidentified woman explained that she believed Sheahan's behavior stemmed from the fact that she is "not comfortable in her own skin."

"It's okay to be gay... but I don't think that's something she has accepted," the woman said.