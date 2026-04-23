Kristi Noem's purse thief gets prison sentence

Washington DC - The man who stole former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem 's purse, including $3,000 and her security badge, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The man who stole former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's purse last year has been sentenced to three years in prison. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

On April 20, 2025, Mario Bustamante Leiva allegedly snatched an expensive Gucci handbag from Noem while she was having dinner with her family at the Capital Burger in downtown Washington DC.

Unaware that the woman he was stealing from was the then DHS secretary, Leiva reportedly slid the purse across the floor with his leg and made off with it hidden beneath his jacket.

Inside the bag was about $3,000 in cash and Noem's security badge.

Leiva is a 60-year-old Chilean citizen who had reportedly robbed three women over eight days in Washington DC, including Noem. He was arrested by law enforcement six days after the Capital Burger incident.

"Bustamante Leiva came to Washington illegally to prey on citizens of the District," US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro wrote in a statement released by the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

"He methodically targeted women at restaurants, stealing their purses, and monetizing the stolen cards within minutes," Pirro said. "His pattern of theft ends here."