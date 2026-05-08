Lauren Boebert claims aliens and UFOs are actually "fallen angels and Nephilim" in wild rant

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently attempted to explain how UFO sightings are actually the sign of "fallen angels" in a bizarre religious rant.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently shared a rant about how aliens and UFOs are actually signs that the Old Testament is true. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos, Panthermedia, & Newscom World

In a video shared by Right Wing Watch, Boebert did her best to rationalize the possible existence of aliens with her religious beliefs.

"God is the creator of the universe, and he's never not going to create," the Colorado Representative explained.

"So it's always been on my mind to say, 'Well, how can we be the only ones?' Like, God's not going to just stop creating with us.

"But the more I look into this," she continued, "the more I see the Old Testament, and what was told to us there, of fallen angels, and Nephilim."

She went on to claim she has seen things that resemble "portals," which is representative of the idea that humans "serve an infinite God."

Boebert concluded by saying she "wouldn't put this as a Marvin the Martian kind of thing... [but] I do believe that this is more spiritual, and – if you really want to go there – demonic."