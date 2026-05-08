Lauren Boebert claims aliens and UFOs are actually "fallen angels and Nephilim" in wild rant
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently attempted to explain how UFO sightings are actually the sign of "fallen angels" in a bizarre religious rant.
In a video shared by Right Wing Watch, Boebert did her best to rationalize the possible existence of aliens with her religious beliefs.
"God is the creator of the universe, and he's never not going to create," the Colorado Representative explained.
"So it's always been on my mind to say, 'Well, how can we be the only ones?' Like, God's not going to just stop creating with us.
"But the more I look into this," she continued, "the more I see the Old Testament, and what was told to us there, of fallen angels, and Nephilim."
She went on to claim she has seen things that resemble "portals," which is representative of the idea that humans "serve an infinite God."
Boebert concluded by saying she "wouldn't put this as a Marvin the Martian kind of thing... [but] I do believe that this is more spiritual, and – if you really want to go there – demonic."
Lauren Boebert turns to religion
Throughout her tenure in Congress, Boebert has used her faith to push narratives on countless occasions.
In 2023, she said she was "directed" by "the spirit of God" to try to impeach former President Joe Biden, in 2024 she claimed God told her to swap congressional districts.
That same year, she claimed President Donald Trump was actually having an "endearing moment of prayer" when he was caught falling asleep in court.
She has also been consistent in her push for the government to release files about UFOs. While running for re-election last year, her campaign sent an email telling supporters that the truth is out there, and she is determined to find it.
"I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" Boebert wrote. "The American people aren't children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses."
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