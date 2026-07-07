MAGA denialism fractures amid viral fallout from Patriot Front white supremacy march in DC

Washington DC - MAGA politicians have been sharing mixed reactions after a white supremacist group held marches throughout the nation's capital during President Donald Trump 's Independence Day celebrations.

MAGA voters and politicians have been pushing different denial narratives after a massive group of white supremacists marched on Washington DC. © Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, a large group of several hundred masked men wearing the markings of Patriot Front – a well-known white nationalist group – marched with flags through neighborhoods around the US Capitol on Saturday while chanting "Reclaim America!"

Videos and images of the march have spread like wildfire across social media.

MAGA has appeared fractured on what narrative to push in its wake, though there appears to be a consistent message – deny, deny, deny.

For what's left of Trump's MAGA base of voters, many have dismissed the incident in several ways.

This has typically been done either by labeling Patriot Front as "fringe" and not associated with the larger MAGA movement or by arguing that their presence posed no issue by comparing it to violent acts committed by minorities and immigrants.

Some people – including Utah Senator Mike Lee – have posed the unfounded theory that the march was a "psyop" orchestrated by Democrats.

"Patriot Front: Brought to you by leftists who don't know that patriots don't wear masks," Lee shared in an X post, though it's worth noting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents – who Trump regularly calls patriots – are regularly masked.

In subsequent posts, Lee said that Democrats should "stop reminding America of their racist history," and said left-leaning advocacy groups were behind the "fake white supremacists."

Fox News anchor Laura Ingram shared similar claims, calling the group "fake" and "Antifa in costume," though she didn't realize the video she shared was from a previous march that took place in January.