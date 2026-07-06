Mallory McMorrow suspends Democratic Senate campaign in Michigan

Lansing, Michigan - Democratic candidate Mallory McMorrow announced she is putting the brakes on her bid for US Senate ahead of Michigan's August primary.

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

"Today, I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate," McMorrow said in a video message shared to social media on Sunday.

"I haven't been shy about calling for new leadership in a better Democratic Party. I mean it. The energy is there. People are crying out for change, and we owe it to them to listen."

McMorrow has been a member of the Michigan State Senate since 2019. In April 2025, she announced her campaign to replace outgoing US Senator Gary Peters, also a Democrat.

The US' ongoing support for Israel and the role of big money in politics have received significant attention in the Michigan Senate race.

Despite saying she would not accept support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in her campaign, Track AIPAC found McMorrow had continued to benefit from contributions by major Israel lobby donors.

The 39-year-old visited Israel in 2023 with the American Israel Education Foundation. According to Drop Site News, a supporter said during a donor call last August that McMorrow had produced an AIPAC position paper – often drafted before an endorsement is given – which he described as "outstanding."

McMorrow said she was "not leaving the fight" after suspending her campaign.

"Here's what we do next: every day through November 3, we win this Senate seat, and we send [Republican candidate] Mike Rogers back to Florida for good," McMorrow said.

"Whoever wins this primary on August 4 will have my full support," she added.