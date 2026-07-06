Mallory McMorrow suspends Democratic Senate campaign in Michigan
Lansing, Michigan - Democratic candidate Mallory McMorrow announced she is putting the brakes on her bid for US Senate ahead of Michigan's August primary.
"Today, I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate," McMorrow said in a video message shared to social media on Sunday.
"I haven't been shy about calling for new leadership in a better Democratic Party. I mean it. The energy is there. People are crying out for change, and we owe it to them to listen."
McMorrow has been a member of the Michigan State Senate since 2019. In April 2025, she announced her campaign to replace outgoing US Senator Gary Peters, also a Democrat.
The US' ongoing support for Israel and the role of big money in politics have received significant attention in the Michigan Senate race.
Despite saying she would not accept support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in her campaign, Track AIPAC found McMorrow had continued to benefit from contributions by major Israel lobby donors.
The 39-year-old visited Israel in 2023 with the American Israel Education Foundation. According to Drop Site News, a supporter said during a donor call last August that McMorrow had produced an AIPAC position paper – often drafted before an endorsement is given – which he described as "outstanding."
McMorrow said she was "not leaving the fight" after suspending her campaign.
"Here's what we do next: every day through November 3, we win this Senate seat, and we send [Republican candidate] Mike Rogers back to Florida for good," McMorrow said.
"Whoever wins this primary on August 4 will have my full support," she added.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed sends a message to McMorrow supporters
McMorrow's departure leaves two candidates in the Democratic primary race: AIPAC-backed US Representative Haley Stevens (43) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (41), a progressive who wants to end all US military aid to Israel.
After learning of McMorrow's campaign suspension, El-Sayed said in a video on X, "I just want to say to her, her family, everybody involved in that campaign, her supporters, thank you for the work that you did for democracy."
"The question to all of us now is this: are we willing to allow AIPAC, big corporations, [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer to show up and rig our democracy, to choose who our Democratic nominee is going to be?"
He continued, "I'm asking everybody who supported [McMorrow] to support us now. Our movement is one of joy, about the future we can have when we get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, pass Medicare For All."
El-Sayed has called for an immediate arms embargo on Israel to end the atrocities in Palestine. He also supports abolishing ICE, increasing taxes on the ultrawealthy, and expanding affordable housing.
El-Sayed is endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders as well as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, Summer Lee, and more.
Cover photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP