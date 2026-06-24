Mamdani-backed Brad Lander takes down incumbent Dan Goldman in New York House primary

New York, New York - After scoring an endorsement from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani , former comptroller Brad Lander has defeated incumbent Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York's 10th Congressional District.

Former New York City comptroller Brad Lander (r.) has defeated incumbent Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York's 10th Congressional District. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CBS News reported late Tuesday that Lander was projected to overtake Goldman with more than 65% of the vote to earn the Democratic nomination in November's general election.

Lander scored a crucial endorsement from Mamdani, whom he previously cross-endorsed in his unsuccessful run in the New York mayoral race last year.

He was also backed by prominent progressives like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Israel's assault on Gaza emerged as a key issue in the primary race, as the candidates – though both are Jewish – expressed notably different stances towards Israel.

Lander has publicly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza as a genocide, while Goldman came under scrutiny for his close ties to the pro-Israel lobby.

Lander was on CNN at the time the primary was called, reacting live in an interview with reporter Kaitlan Collins.

"Obviously, I'm thrilled. I did not expect to be on air when the race was called," he admitted.