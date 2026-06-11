Marjorie Taylor Greene announces new series "Life with MTG" after exit from politics

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently unveiled her next project since leaving the world of politics behind.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently announced that she will soon launch a series titled Life with MTG following her resignation from Congress. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, Greene shared an X post that featured a trailer for a new series that she promised will be "coming soon" called Life with MTG.

The video included a handful of infamous clips from Greene's time as a MAGA Representative, such as her claiming guns are being taken away from Americans, attacking news outlets for being "radical left-wing echo chambers," her spat with Democratic colleague Jasmine Crockett, and calling for Anthony Fauci to be "prosecuted for crimes against humanity."

It concludes with Greene holding a rifle, stating, "I won't stop living, I won't stop speaking, and I won't stop fighting. And neither should you."

The promo comes after Greene got into a messy public feud with President Donald Trump, which led to her resigning from Congress.

She has since continued to call the president out in interviews on various issues, most notably his refusal to release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday night, Greene called Trump a "traitor" for fighting to block their release.