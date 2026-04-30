Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out MAGA Rep. she claims secretly "hates" Trump

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently made some damning allegations about one of President Donald Trump 's closest MAGA allies.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) claimed Congressman Mike Lawler (l.) has managed to get close to Donald Trump, even though he secretly hates him. © Collage: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, MTG sat for an interview with far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson, where she lamented how several officials in the president's inner circle are "bought and paid for" and do not represent the American people or their interests.

Greene went on to single out New York Representative Mike Lawler, whom she claimed was "welcomed by everyone," even though he secretly hated the president.

She further alleged that he has been "heavily funded" by the Jewish community and Christian Zionists.

"He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice," Greene said.

"He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump, and this was in the four years before Trump got elected as president again in 2024."

Greene and Carlson have joined a growing number of former MAGA loyalists who have been publicly criticizing Trump on various issues.

Most notably, they oppose his abrupt decision to go to war with Iran, which they believe was made to please Israel. Lawler, on the other hand, is a staunch supporter of Israel.