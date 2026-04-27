Marjorie Taylor Greene raises questions about Correspondents' Dinner shooting amid stampeding conspiracies
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been asking questions about the recent shooting during the White House Correspondents' Dinner as social media runs rampant with conspiracy theories.
In an X post shared on Sunday, Greene questioned why a manifesto allegedly written by gunman Cole Tomas Allen was "immediately" shared by Trump following the Saturday incident.
Her confusion came about because the president and his administration "still keep a tight lid" on details about Thomas Crooks, the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.
"Thomas Crooks is dead and actually did shoot Trump in the face (ear which is part of the face)," MTG wrote. "so why is all of his info/files totally sealed? It shouldn't be."
She went on to question the apparent security failures that allowed Allen to get so close to Trump and other officials while heavily armed, a detail the gunman mentioned specifically in his manifesto.
Greene concluded by arguing that those not asking questions are either "blindly in a cult" or want something bad to happen to Trump, neither of which she agrees with.
Conspiracy theories flood social media
The former MAGA loyalist's remarks come as social media has been filled with misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the shooting, with many sowing doubt about the official account and suggesting Trump will somehow use it to his advantage.
In an earlier post on Sunday, Greene said she believed Trump would use the shooting to urge Congress to pass an extension on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which would give his administration the power to intercept electronic communications of non-US nationals in foreign countries without a warrant.
In an interview on Sunday, when asked about the conspiracy theories, Trump claimed he hadn't heard any about the dinner, adding, "Usually, they wait about two or three months to start saying that."
Cover photo: Collage: @REALDONALDTRUMP / TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP