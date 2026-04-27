Marjorie Taylor Greene raises questions about Correspondents' Dinner shooting amid stampeding conspiracies

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been asking questions about the recent shooting during the White House Correspondents' Dinner as social media runs rampant with conspiracy theories.

In recent social media posts, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) has been raising hard questions about the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. © Collage: @REALDONALDTRUMP / TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Sunday, Greene questioned why a manifesto allegedly written by gunman Cole Tomas Allen was "immediately" shared by Trump following the Saturday incident.

Her confusion came about because the president and his administration "still keep a tight lid" on details about Thomas Crooks, the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

"Thomas Crooks is dead and actually did shoot Trump in the face (ear which is part of the face)," MTG wrote. "so why is all of his info/files totally sealed? It shouldn't be."

She went on to question the apparent security failures that allowed Allen to get so close to Trump and other officials while heavily armed, a detail the gunman mentioned specifically in his manifesto.

Greene concluded by arguing that those not asking questions are either "blindly in a cult" or want something bad to happen to Trump, neither of which she agrees with.