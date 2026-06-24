Matt Gaetz announces return to public service in Florida following scandal-fueled exit

Tallahassee, Florida - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz recently announced that he is officially making a return to politics following his scandal-fueled exit.

Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is returning to public service after leaving Congress in disgrace. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In an X post on Tuesday, Gaetz shared a screenshot of a letter confirming his appointment as "member of the Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. Board of Directors" – an organization tasked with disbursing recovery funds collected following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

"I look forward to the work ahead as we continue improving the lives of Northwest Floridians," Gaetz wrote.

Gaetz was first elected to represent Florida's 1st District in January 2017 and established himself as a staunch MAGA loyalist to President Donald Trump.

Trump tapped Gaetz in 2024 to be Attorney General – a controversial choice, as the congressman was facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use during his time in office.

Gaetz attempted to sabotage the investigation by abruptly resigning from Congress, but the committee ultimately voted to release the report to the public, which revealed he paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions.

Despite the revelations, the Department of Justice chose not to charge him, and Gaetz has maintained his status in MAGA as a news reporter for One America News.