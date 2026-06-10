Anna Faris reveals Melania Trump joke that was cut from Scary Movie 5

Los Angeles, California - Actor Anna Faris recently revealed a joke about First Lady Melania Trump she delivered in Scary Movie 5 that didn't end up making the final cut.

In a recent interview, star Anna Faris (l) revealed a joke about First Lady Melania Trump (r) she told for her new film Scary Movie 5 which didn't make the final cut. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & JIM WATSON / AFP

During a recent interview with Dexerto, Faris explained that she had long pushed for her character Cindy "to be a classic MAGA rabbit hole” and "the kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine that was raising some kind of crazy-ass fuss."

She then detailed one scene in which Cindy tried to give herself a MAGA pep talk.

"There was a moment where I am getting wasted, like so drunk. I am in my truck and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, 'Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,'" Faris recalled.

"That didn't make it, but I liked my little winking there," she added.

The joke is a reference to Melania's Be Best campaign during President Donald Trump's first term in office, which focused on issues affecting children and young adults.

Much like her husband, Melania is not a fan of jokes or criticism at her expense, and has repeatedly dubbed herself "one of the most bullied people in the world."

Faris dismissed the idea of anyone getting offended by the Melania quip, or any other in the film, which was released June 5.