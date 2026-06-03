Jill Biden claims Melania Trump was "frosty" during ride to inauguration

Washington DC - In her new memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden detailed a frosty encounter she had while handing over the reigns to her successor, Melania Trump .

In a new memoir, Jill Biden (r.) details how Melania Trump (l.) was "frosty" on the day Joe Biden handed the presidency to Donald Trump in January 2025. © Collage: Heather Diehl & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per The Independent, Jill Biden's book A View from the East Wing includes a chapter in which she discusses January 20, 2025 – the day her husband Joe Biden officially left office, and passed the torch to Donald Trump following a long and messy presidential race.

Jill struggled to figure out what to wear to the event, as it was "one of few interactions Melania and I had ever had."

Eventually, she settled on a purple dress that she felt "signified unity."

Despite her efforts, Melania wasn't very receptive.

After leaving the traditional pre-inauguration tea meeting, the two first ladies climbed into a motorcade bound for the US Capitol along with John Bessler – a member of the inauguration committee and husband of Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Bessler attempted to "break the tension" by asking Melania about her son Barron, but the first lady gave brief answers, stared longingly out the window, and "kept trying to switch the topic to the weather."