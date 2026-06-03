Jill Biden claims Melania Trump was "frosty" during ride to inauguration
Washington DC - In her new memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden detailed a frosty encounter she had while handing over the reigns to her successor, Melania Trump.
Per The Independent, Jill Biden's book A View from the East Wing includes a chapter in which she discusses January 20, 2025 – the day her husband Joe Biden officially left office, and passed the torch to Donald Trump following a long and messy presidential race.
Jill struggled to figure out what to wear to the event, as it was "one of few interactions Melania and I had ever had."
Eventually, she settled on a purple dress that she felt "signified unity."
Despite her efforts, Melania wasn't very receptive.
After leaving the traditional pre-inauguration tea meeting, the two first ladies climbed into a motorcade bound for the US Capitol along with John Bessler – a member of the inauguration committee and husband of Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Bessler attempted to "break the tension" by asking Melania about her son Barron, but the first lady gave brief answers, stared longingly out the window, and "kept trying to switch the topic to the weather."
Why is Melania Trump sour towards Jill Biden?
Jill went on to suggest the tension may have stemmed from Melania "personally" blaming Joe Biden for the FBI raid on the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022, during which classified documents Donald Trump illegally took from the White House were discovered.
"I have compassion for [Melania], having been subject to the same kind of search. I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer," the former first lady wrote.
In October 2024, Melania published a memoir of her own and, in a teaser leading up to its release, lamented that the FBI raid was an invasion of her privacy.
She said that they "searched through my personal belongings" and argued that it "serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."
In November 2024, a report claimed that Melania had turned down an invitation to meet with the Bidens, with one source attributing it lingering bad blood over the raid.
Donald Trump ultimately faced felony charges for taking the classified materials from the White House, but the charges were dropped after he managed to win re-election.
Cover photo: Collage: Heather Diehl & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP