Melania Trump goes after journalist Michael Wolff over Epstein claims with new legal move

New York, New York - First Lady Melania Trump recently took up legal action against journalist Michael Wolff over his claims of her past connection to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Melania Trump (r) filed a motion requesting Michael Wolff (l) be sanctioned over claims he's made of her connection to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Melania's attorneys filed a 26-page motion arguing that Wolff made a number of false allegations when he sued her last year in an effort to "malign and embarrass" her.

"Plaintiff and his counsel asserted a legally frivolous claim, propped it up with factual contentions that lacked any evidentiary support, and used them to run a political and commercial campaign," the motion argues.

Wolff sued the First Lady last year in an attempt to prevent her from filing a defamation suit against him over his claims about her and President Donald Trump's connections to Epstein.

Among his many accusations, the seasoned journalist – who interviewed Epstein extensively before his death – asserted the couple first slept together on Epstein's private jet, and that their marriage has been "diminished" due to the president's "notorious affairs with other women."

He vowed to fight the suit to the end, with the hope of forcing the Trumps to have to testify under oath about his claims.

The judge overseeing the case ultimately dismissed it, chastising Wolff for an "inappropriate level of tactical gamesmanship" by trying to manipulate the court.

Though she won, the judge also advised against Melania filing additional proceedings, noting the "very high burden" for a sanction motion to succeed.