Melania Trump hit with new allegations of meeting Donald as an Epstein "escort"

Washington DC - A former close friend of Melania Trump recently came forward with some damning allegations about the first lady's relationship with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A former friend of First Lady Melania Trump (r.) claims she met President Donald Trump (l.) years ago as an "escort" of the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Beast, former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro shared – and quickly deleted – an X post on Monday that featured a taped recording in which she accused her ex-lover Paolo Zampolli of lying about introducing President Donald Trump to Melania at a party in 1998.

"Let's tell the public you never was the one introducing Melania to Trump. It was Jeffrey Epstein, as she was escort of Jeffrey Epstein. That's how she met Donald Trump," Ungaro said in the recording, directed at Zampolli.

"And I know, because I was with you 20 years and you always told me it was not you – it was Jeffrey Epstein."

Zampolli is a former modeling agent who now works as a Special Envoy for Global Partnerships with the Trump administration, and he is a member of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.

He and Ungaro, who was brought to the US by an Epstein associate when she was only 17, have for decades maintained a close relationship with the Trumps, regularly attending events at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But in recent years, the two have been entrenched in a heated custody battle over their son, with Ungaro repeatedly threatening to go public with the "truth" about Zampolli and the Trumps.

When reached for comment, Zampolli responded, "I think it is a disgrace that she dares to say this about our marvelous first lady."

"I'm truly concerned for her health, and I think she truly needs some therapy," he added.