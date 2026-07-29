Melania Trump invites Americans to help out with Christmas, but with one shocking catch!
Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump on Monday launched applications for Americans to sign up to help her put on this year's Christmas celebrations at the White House. The catch, however, is less than ideal…
In a press release, the White House invited Americans from every US state to apply for the opportunity to "assist with decorating or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses."
Decorators will be expected to help with preparations for the events taking place between November 23–29.
While applicants are given the option to work two different two-day shifts or for the full week, placement on a preferred shift "is not guaranteed."
Performers and musical groups – such as school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers – will be invited to the White House at a designated date in December, though the application does not give any information as to when that would be.
Here comes the catch: All volunteer applicants must be US citizens, and will be responsible for their individual travel, accommodations, and personal expenses. "Snacks" will be provided for decorators, and performers will be given "two meals a day" during their shifts.
The deadline to apply is by August 28, and chosen applicants will be notified by email on October 2, 2026.
Does Melania Trump secretly hate Christmas?
Since President Donald Trump's first term in office, his administration has made a habit of enlisting hundreds of volunteers to help decorate the White House for various holidays, with Melania typically curating the design efforts.
But in 2020, Melania's former aide and close friend Stephanie Wolkoff publicly shared an audio recording of a conversation they had, in which the first lady lamented that Americans cared more about immigrant children being detained in cages than her working to decorate for the holidays.
"I'm working like… my a** off on Christmas stuff, you know? Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decorations?!" Melania told Wolkoff.
Cover photo: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images