Melania Trump invites Americans to help out with Christmas, but with one shocking catch!

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump on Monday launched applications for Americans to sign up to help her put on this year's Christmas celebrations at the White House. The catch, however, is less than ideal…

The White House opened applications for volunteers and performers to assist with First Lady Melania Trump's upcoming Christmas celebrations. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a press release, the White House invited Americans from every US state to apply for the opportunity to "assist with decorating or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses."

Decorators will be expected to help with preparations for the events taking place between November 23–29.

While applicants are given the option to work two different two-day shifts or for the full week, placement on a preferred shift "is not guaranteed."

Performers and musical groups – such as school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers – will be invited to the White House at a designated date in December, though the application does not give any information as to when that would be.

Here comes the catch: All volunteer applicants must be US citizens, and will be responsible for their individual travel, accommodations, and personal expenses. "Snacks" will be provided for decorators, and performers will be given "two meals a day" during their shifts.

The deadline to apply is by August 28, and chosen applicants will be notified by email on October 2, 2026.