Mitch McConnell hospitalized and receiving "excellent care" for unknown illness

Washington DC - Former Senate leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on Sunday and is receiving "excellent care" for an unknown illness, a spokesperson revealed on Sunday.

Former Senate leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on Sunday morning for unknown reasons. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning," David Popp, a spokesperson for the 84-year-old senator, said in a statement. "He is receiving excellent care."

No further details have been released as to what health concern McConnell is experiencing, how serious, nor how long it will be until he is able to return to work.

McConnell has suffered from numerous health conditions over recent years, regularly moving about the Capitol building in a wheelchair and with the assistance of his staff.

He has suffered a series of falls, and in 2023 froze in front of the cameras for nearly 30 seconds during a press conference, speeding up concerns around his health.

Likely in part because of these concerns, McConnell stepped down as the GOP's leader in the Senate in 2024 and was replaced by now-Senate Majority Leader John Thune. He has announced that he will not seek reelection in the midterms.

In February, he was admitted to the hospital out of "an abundance of caution" after he experienced flu-like symptoms that gave him pause for concern.