Nancy Mace faces mockery for fighting to stop "radical transgender experiments" on mice

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been facing ridicule over her ongoing battle to end transgender experimentation on mice, but is she actually on to something?

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (r) recently faced heavy ridicule on social media for her bill that seeks to stop "transgender experiments" on animals. © Collage: IMAGO / Addictive Stock, Depositphotos, & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared last Thursday, Mace claimed that animals were being "used for radical transgender experiments."

"This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers," the South Carolina Representative claimed.

"Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal's biological sex."

The post was quickly hit with a community note, which explained that "'trans mice' refers to transgenic mice not transgender mice. Transgenic mice are defined as mice that have incorporated foreign DNA into their genome, allowing for the study of gene function and disease mechanisms, particularly in cancer research."

The South Carolina Representative was also rapidly hit with comments from other users who insulted her intelligence and insinuated that she confused transgender mice with transgenic mice.

But over the weekend, she shared a post doubling down, claiming that mice are being turned transgender, and insisted she is discussing "a completely different topic" from transgenic mice.