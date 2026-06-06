Nancy Mace warns midterms will be a "bloodbath" for Republicans

Washington DC - Republican Congresswoman and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace recently revealed that she is not very optimistic for her party ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Nancy Mace said she believes the November midterms will be a "bloodbath" for the Republican Party. © Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with The National News Desk, Mace was asked about the midterm elections and if there were any particular races she was keeping her eyes on.

Mace explained she's paying attention to California – which uses a jungle primary system – and said it would be interesting to see if someone "who's not Democrat can advance."

The representative went on to admit that Republicans in general may be in trouble come November.

"I got to be honest, the midterms are going to be a bloodbath, and I think it's going to be very difficult," Mace said.

"I think we're going to be swimming upstream this cycle because we haven't delivered on promises, and that's a real problem for us."

The remarks come as Mace – an on-again, off-again MAGA loyalist – gained the ire of President Donald Trump as one of the few Republicans to vote alongside Democrats to force his administration to release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as they had repeatedly promised to do.

Despite the rift, Mace still tries desperately to appeal to MAGA.