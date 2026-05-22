Newsom orders first-of-its-kind plan to cope with AI job upheaval

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered officials to start work on a plan to mitigate the job-destroying impact of artificial intelligence , the first state to do so.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during The Center for American Progress IDEAS Conference in Washington DC on May 19, 2026. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Newsom's demand comes as fears grow worldwide that AI could render everyone from truck drivers to lawyers unemployed as machines learn to perform tasks that have previously required a human.

The executive order will mobilize state agencies, experts, universities, and industry leaders to develop policies around severance standards, employment insurance, worker training, and better tracking of hiring and layoffs in an effort to avoid nasty surprises and sudden workforce cuts.

"Businesses are going to make a fortune, and that's why you cannot continue to have a payroll tax system that taxes jobs and then subsidizes automation," the governor said in a statement.

Newsom – who is widely expected to be a leading Democratic Party candidate in the 2028 presidential election – said lightning fast developments in AI meant the entire employment system needed to be reimagined.

"California has never sat back and watched as the future happened to us – and we won't start now," he said.