Newsom orders first-of-its-kind plan to cope with AI job upheaval

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered officials to start work on a plan to mitigate the job-destroying impact of artificial intelligence, the first state to do so.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during The Center for American Progress IDEAS Conference in Washington DC on May 19, 2026.
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during The Center for American Progress IDEAS Conference in Washington DC on May 19, 2026.  © JIM WATSON / AFP

Newsom's demand comes as fears grow worldwide that AI could render everyone from truck drivers to lawyers unemployed as machines learn to perform tasks that have previously required a human.

The executive order will mobilize state agencies, experts, universities, and industry leaders to develop policies around severance standards, employment insurance, worker training, and better tracking of hiring and layoffs in an effort to avoid nasty surprises and sudden workforce cuts.

"Businesses are going to make a fortune, and that's why you cannot continue to have a payroll tax system that taxes jobs and then subsidizes automation," the governor said in a statement.

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Newsom – who is widely expected to be a leading Democratic Party candidate in the 2028 presidential election – said lightning fast developments in AI meant the entire employment system needed to be reimagined.

"California has never sat back and watched as the future happened to us – and we won't start now," he said.

Technology sector sees massive job cuts

Meta's corporate headquarter offices are pictured in Menlo Park, California, on May 20, 2026.
Meta's corporate headquarter offices are pictured in Menlo Park, California, on May 20, 2026.  © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

The move comes as figures revealed the US technology sector – which is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley – slashed more than 52,000 jobs in the first three months of the year, according to the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

On Wednesday, Facebook parent Meta began laying off 8,000 people – around 10% of its workforce.

Advances in AI, which have allowed for the automation of increasingly complex tasks, are often cited by companies as the reason for reducing headcounts.

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But some industry watchers say firms are using the technology as a pretext for other cost-cutting.

Changes in how we work are reverberating around the world, sparking debate from Asia to Europe to the US.

Some tech leaders – including those at the forefront of AI, like Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman – have suggested that the technology will leave so many people without a job that humans will effectively become creatures of leisure who need to be given some kind of basic universal income to survive.

Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP

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