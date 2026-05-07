Newsom trolls "grandpa" Trump and suggests he should be sent on an "off world endeavor"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a series of attacks against President Donald Trump , labeling him a "grandpa" and suggesting he should be sent "off world."

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) questioned President Donald Trump's mental competence and labeled him a "grandpa." © Collage: AFP/Kamil Krzaczynski & AFP/Kent Nishimura

"Time for another cognitive test for grandpa," Newsom's Press Office wrote on X in response to a clip of Trump stumbling over his words and attempting to explain the difference between the words "see" and "sea."

The clip came from an event Trump hosted alongside First Lady Melania Trump honoring military mothers.

"Drug traffic coming into our country is way down," Trump said. "And by sea – by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know."

It was at this point that Trump went off on a tangent, rambling: "A lot of people say, 'What do you mean by sea?' I said, see, like vision? No. It's sea. S-E-A. But it's down 97%."

Trump is the oldest president to assume office and frequently goes off-script on lengthy tangents during press conferences.

He also has a habit of boasting about his performance in cognitive tests, claiming last year that he "got every answer right" on an examination.

These moments have triggered widespread concerns about his mental competence, a fact that has been brought up by Newsom on multiple occasions.

"Please pray for our President," Newsom wrote in November in response to a clip of Trump boasting about an MRI result. "He is not mentally well."

"Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement responding to his latest round of trolling.

"President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration."