Newsom trolls Trump after White House press team makes "mental illness" flub

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom recently ripped into President Donald Trump after his press team caused some inadvertant confusion.

In a recent social media post, Gavin Newsom (r.) mocked Donald Trump after the president's press team shared a post with a double meaning. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS & Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a link to a fact sheet on the administration's website titled "President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness."

The post was meant to highlight Trump's recent effort to fast-track research into the use of psychedelic drugs for mental health treatment, but many users found the wording confusing and even comical, including the governor of California.

"For himself?" Newsom shared in a post along with Leavitt's.

Newsom's jab comes as Trump has been exhibiting arguably erratic behavior in recent weeks, such as threatening to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran, publicly feuding with the Pope, and sharing AI-generated images of himself as Jesus Christ.

His behavior has raised concerns from critics about the state of the 79-year-old president's mental and cognitive health, and lawmakers have even suggested invoking the 25th Amendment.

In the comments section of Leavitt's post, countless other users shared similar jokes, with one replying with the photo of Trump as Christ – which he claimed actually depicted him as a doctor – and the caption, "Physician, heal thyself."