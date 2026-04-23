NYC Councilmember Chi Ossé violently arrested at Brooklyn anti-eviction protest
New York, New York - New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé was arrested on Wednesday at an anti-eviction protest in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Ossé had joined protesters attempting to block a court-ordered eviction of one of his constituents, Carmella Charrington, whose family has lived in their brownstone home for decades.
The councilmember said he was taking a stand against what he described as a case of deed theft, a form of fraud in which homeownership is illegally transferred without consent.
Video on social media shows NYPD officers throwing Ossé to the ground and handcuffing him as supporters chant, "Who do you protect? Who do you serve?"
"Black displacement is happening right now in Bed-Stuy and Carmella is one of many Black homeowners battling deed theft in Brooklyn," Ossé's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
"For months, our office has pushed for an eviction moratorium for homeowners facing deed theft. These protections are the bare minimum, and families cannot wait any longer."
"Not another Black homeowner should have their home stolen. Until deed theft ends, we will fight every single day."
Mayor Mamdani expresses concern over Chi Ossé’s arrest
Ossé was initially held at the NYPD's 79th precinct before he was released that same day. He was reportedly charged with obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.
The councilmember said he would be filing a misconduct complaint after his aggressive arrest.
"Thank you so much to everyone who is here not only to support me and the rest of the folks still held in captivity by the NYPD, but this is for our purpose in advocating for the end of deed theft here in New York City and New York State," Ossé said after his release.
Ossé noted when he left the precinct that there were four demonstrators still in police custody, including two who had suffered concussions.
"I have seen the concerning footage of Council Member Chi Ossé’s arrest earlier today and am in touch with Commissioner Tisch about the nature of the arrest," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X on Wednesday.
"It is a pleasure to work alongside Council Member Ossé, a leader in his community and a partner in building a safer and more affordable New York City. I am grateful he is out of custody."
Ossé's office has called on supporters to donate to a GoFundMe for Charrington's family.
After being charged with civil contempt while resisting eviction, Charrington was detained at New York's infamous Rikers Island jail complex until her release on Tuesday.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP