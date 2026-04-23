NYC Councilmember Chi Ossé violently arrested at Brooklyn anti-eviction protest

New York, New York - New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé was arrested on Wednesday at an anti-eviction protest in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé was arrested after joining demonstrations against the eviction of one of his constituents. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ossé had joined protesters attempting to block a court-ordered eviction of one of his constituents, Carmella Charrington, whose family has lived in their brownstone home for decades.

The councilmember said he was taking a stand against what he described as a case of deed theft, a form of fraud in which homeownership is illegally transferred without consent.

Video on social media shows NYPD officers throwing Ossé to the ground and handcuffing him as supporters chant, "Who do you protect? Who do you serve?"

"Black displacement is happening right now in Bed-Stuy and Carmella is one of many Black homeowners battling deed theft in Brooklyn," Ossé's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"For months, our office has pushed for an eviction moratorium for homeowners facing deed theft. These protections are the bare minimum, and families cannot wait any longer."

"Not another Black homeowner should have their home stolen. Until deed theft ends, we will fight every single day."