Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur hospitalized after hit-and-run car crash

Toledo, Ohio - Democratic Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has been hospitalized and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run car crash .

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was hospitalized after being involved in a hit-and-run car crash. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"This morning, Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck," a representative for Kaptur wrote in a post to her X account on Sunday.

"She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries," the statement read. "We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident."

"Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash."

The Toledo Police Department (TPD) confirmed that Kaptur was involved in an incident at the intersection of Detroit and Central Avenues in Toledo at 10:48 AM on Sunday.

Kaptur's campaign manager, Kegan Zimmermann, was also in the vehicle at the time and suffered injuries. He was transported to hospital as well and is in a stable condition.

TPD confirmed it's in the "early stages" of an investigation into the incident, which they described as a "hit-skip crash."