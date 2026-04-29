Bondi agrees to Epstein deposition moments after Democrats file contempt charges

Washington DC - Republicans with the House Oversight Committee recently revealed that former Attorney General Pam Bondi has agreed to testify before the group – moments after Democrats filed contempt charges against her.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday agreed to testify before a House Committee on her handling of the Epstein files. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

In an X post shared Wednesday, Democratic members of the committee announced that they had filed a contempt resolution after President Donald Trump's Department of Justice argued earlier this month that she did not have to testify because she had been fired from her role.

In a response posted 45 minutes later, Republican members – calling their colleague's move "theater and completely unnecessary" – revealed that Bondi agreed to give a transcribed interview to the committee on May 29.

The committee has been investigating the Trump administration's handling of federal files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Critics have argued that, as Attorney General, Bondi used her role to cover up the names of powerful and wealthy people named in the files, including the president, who was friends with Epstein for decades and is said to be mentioned in the files over a million times.

While Democrats have been aggressively calling for accountability, most Republicans have appeared to fall in line with Trump, who has repeatedly urged the country to move on from the scandal.