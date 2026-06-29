Hegseth accused of firing top general over a "grudge" and surrounding himself with "yes-men"

Washington DC - Democratic Senator Tim Kaine accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of firing decorated US Army General Christopher Donahue over a petty "grudge" and surrounding himself with "yes-men."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was accused of firing a decorated US Army general over a personal "grudge" and filling his department with "yes-men." © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said the early exit of Donahue "caught us all by surprise."

"Are you pushing out the truth tellers to surround yourself by yes-men?" Kaine asked of Hegseth. "In particular, it looks like the secretary is coming down hardest… on the Army."

"He served in the Army; he felt like he wasn't treated well by the Army – that's a grudge he's carried that he's described publicly," Kaine told CBS' Margaret Brennan.

"So, when you see Army officers forced out, you've got to wonder, is this a personal thing, or is it really what's best for the nation?"

Donahue, a decorated soldier who was the last to leave Afghanistan in 2021, revealed last week that he'll step down from his post on July 2.

He is but another in a series of high-profile military officials who've stepped down or been dismissed under Hegseth.

Lawmakers have increasingly expressed concern about Hegseth's crackdowns on disloyalty within the Department of Defense's leadership.