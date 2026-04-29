Hegseth and Kid Rock double down on flyby controversy with new helicopter joy ride

Nashville, Tennessee - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and MAGA musician Kid Rock again teamed up to take a helicopter ride together, despite a recent controversy.

Pete Hegseth recently took Kid Rock on a ride in army helicopters after the musician sparked controversy after helicopters flewby his home. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post, Hegseth included photos of him bringing the rap rocker along to hang with a group of pilots and take "a ride" in Apache helicopters.

The secretary hailed Kid Rock as "a patriot," and claimed their escapades were somehow connected to President Donald Trump's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence in July.

Kid Rock stirred up controversy last month after he shared a video to social media showing two Apache helicopters flying near his mansion in Nashville, Tennessee as he cheers and salutes them.

His post was met with heavy backlash, leading to a military investigation and the pilots involved being suspended. But in a stunning move, Hegseth stepped in to personally intervene.

"No punishments. No investigation. Carry on, patriots," Hegseth said in an X post on March 31.

In a statement to The Hill, a Pentagon spokesperson doubled down on the claim that Monday's ride was related to the anniversary, explaining the musician was there to film video for the events.