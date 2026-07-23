Hegseth and Trump's massive $95 billion Iran war budget boost approved by House

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a $95 billion budget framework, earmarking most of the funding for the Pentagon and its war against Iran.

President Donald Trump (l) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r) salute as the body of a soldier killed in the US' war on Iran is returned to the US. © AFP/Saul Loeb

The measure was narrowly approved in a 216–214 vote and will now head to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

It provides $73 billion extra funding for the armed forces and intelligence agencies, mostly earmarked to fund the US and Israel's war against Iran, as well as $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by President Donald Trump's trade war.

An additional $10 billion will go toward election-related programs as part of Trump's push to enact new nationwide voting restrictions despite his failure to pass the "SAVE America Act."

Its passage through the House comes after an embarrassing showing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, in which he demanded roughly $67.1 billion more in supplemental funding for the Pentagon.

The budget package represents the GOP's last major legislative push before November's midterm elections, the outcome of which will determine whether the party retains its congressional majority.

The resolution, which for now is only a budget framework, would allow House Republicans to draft detailed legislation over the coming months.

The aim would then be to try to pass it in the Senate by a simple majority using an expedited budget procedure, bypassing the filibuster.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the measure puts the GOP on a path to "Securing American elections and strengthening our homeland."

Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, meanwhile, denounced the bill for providing more funding for Trump's economically disastrous Middle East war.