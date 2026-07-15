Hegseth announces US military will require testosterone testing for troops

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that military personnel aged 30 and older will undergo testing for testosterone deficiency as part of annual health screenings.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that military personnel aged 30 and older will now have to undergo testosterone testing. © Drew ANGERER / AFP

"It's well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop," Hegseth said in a video posted on X along with the text: "The High-T Department of War."

"It's not about artificial enhancement; it's about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight," he said.

It will be up to troops whether they receive treatment if it is recommended, Hegseth said, also noting that those who are under 30 may be tested if they choose to do so.

The Pentagon chief used the gender-neutral terms "warfighters" and "warriors" in his remarks and did not specify whether the testing requirement and treatment option are for women – whose testosterone levels also decline as they age – as well as men.

Asked to clarify, the Pentagon said: "We have nothing to provide beyond the secretary's video at this time."

While Hegseth did not mention it in the video, the move comes as he and President Donald Trump have made destroying "wokeness" a focus of their leadership, taking particular aim at the transgender community.