Hegseth continues to block promotions for black or female service members, report alleges

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is continuing to block women and people of color from getting promotions within the US military, a new report alleges.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly blocked the promotion of multiple female and Black service members. © AFP/Alexander Drago/POOL

A recent New York Times report reveals Hegseth blocked the promotions of seven senior US Navy officers to the rank of two-star admiral. Five of the seven were women or people of color.

If the reports, provided by anonymous current and former defense officials, prove correct, it would likely make 2026 the first year in more than a decade no female naval officers are promoted to admiral.

No explanation has been provided by Hegseth for his failure to honor the promotions, which were recommended by a board made up of senior admirals.

Rear Admiral Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to command one of the US' nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, was one of those denied a promotion, according to sources. Hegseth has not explained his decision.

This is not the first time that Hegseth has denied the promotions of female and Black service members. In June, it was reported that he blocked five Navy officers from promotion, again providing no reasoning. It's unclear if they are the same five officers.

Since entering office in January 2025, Hegseth has launched a war against diversity within the military by attacking transgender and LGBTQI+ service members, accusing military members of being obese, and whitewashing the US military's history.

Hegseth's aversion to women in the military is long-running. He wrote in 2024, "Dads take us to push risks. Moms put the training wheels on our bikes. We need moms. But not in the military, especially in combat units."