Hegseth seems to rebut Navy official's comments on Taiwan arms sales
Singapore - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appeared to contradict a senior Navy official on Saturday, saying there had been "no change" in Washington's position on Taiwan despite the Middle East war straining US weapons stockpiles.
The US does not recognize democratic Taiwan diplomatically but is legally bound to provide the island with the means to defend itself, as the island fears the threat of an attack from China.
Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said this month that weapons sales to Taiwan had been paused to ensure the American military had sufficient munitions for its Iran operations.
However, Hegseth said at a major security forum in Singapore on Saturday that US arms stocks were "in a very good place."
"Hung Cao is fantastic, but I would not couple the two in any way at all," he said in apparent reference to the Middle East war and Taiwan's defense commitments.
"I feel good about not only where we are, but where we are in future production rates as well," the former Fox News host said.
"Any decision about future Taiwan arms sales, as the president said, will rest with him... (but) there's no change in our status there, just to clarify."
Hegseth says US "more than capable" of restarting Iran attacks
Asked at a congressional hearing about a stalled $14 billion weapons purchase by Taiwan, Cao said: "Right now we're doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury – which we have plenty."
"But, we're just making sure we have everything, then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary."
Epic Fury is the name of the US military operation in Iran.
Hegseth was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual gathering of defense officials and experts from dozens of countries.
Taiwan is not officially represented at the forum, and China, for the second consecutive year, has sent a watered-down delegation that does not include its defense minister.
With a deal between the US and Iran to end the war still out of reach, Hegseth said Washington was "more than capable" of restarting the conflict if it wanted.
"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe because of how we balance exquisite and more plentiful munitions," he said.
Cover photo: JAM STA ROSA / AFP