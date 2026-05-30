Hegseth seems to rebut Navy official's comments on Taiwan arms sales

Singapore - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appeared to contradict a senior Navy official on Saturday, saying there had been "no change" in Washington's position on Taiwan despite the Middle East war straining US weapons stockpiles.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a plenary session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 30, 2026. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

The US does not recognize democratic Taiwan diplomatically but is legally bound to provide the island with the means to defend itself, as the island fears the threat of an attack from China.

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said this month that weapons sales to Taiwan had been paused to ensure the American military had sufficient munitions for its Iran operations.

However, Hegseth said at a major security forum in Singapore on Saturday that US arms stocks were "in a very good place."

"Hung Cao is fantastic, but I would not couple the two in any way at all," he said in apparent reference to the Middle East war and Taiwan's defense commitments.

"I feel good about not only where we are, but where we are in future production rates as well," the former Fox News host said.

"Any decision about future Taiwan arms sales, as the president said, will rest with him... (but) there's no change in our status there, just to clarify."