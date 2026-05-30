Hegseth tells NATO and other countries to raise defense spending or else face consequences

Singapore - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took another swipe at Washington's NATO and European partners on Saturday, saying those that do not hike defense spending sufficiently "will face a clear shift in how we do business."

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (c.), Thailand's Defense Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen (l.), and Singapore's Minister of Defense Chan Chun Sing attend a ministerial roundtable during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 30, 2026. © MOHD RASFAN / AFP

NATO members pledged last year to ramp up defense-related spending to 5% of GDP, but despite increased efforts, many states say they may not be able to reach that target.

"For too long, polite pleas from our European allies to spend more on their own defense fell on deaf ears," the Pentagon chief said at a defense summit in Singapore.

"They are finally playing catch-up," Hegseth said in a speech at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

"Allies who refuse to step up and carry their own weight for our collective defense will face a clear shift in how we do business."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this month NATO was facing US troop cuts in Europe as Washington focused on other threats and European nations ramped up their defenses.

In Asia, Hegseth reiterated that the region's security had "rested disproportionately on American military power, while many of our allies and partners allowed their own defense capabilities to atrophy."