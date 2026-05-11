Hegseth threatens Mark Kelly for "blabbing" about "classified" intel to the press
Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently threatened Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona again, accusing the politician of violating his oath of office.
In an X post shared Sunday, CBS News' Margaret Brennan claimed that after learning of the Iran war's impact on US weapons stockpiles, Kelly said, "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines," which could take years to replenish.
Hegseth then shared the post, accusing Kelly of "blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED*" briefing he received.
"Did he violate his oath…again? [The Defense Department] legal counsel will review."
Hegseth previously ordered an investigation into Kelly after the senator joined five other lawmakers – all of whom have military or intelligence service backgrounds – to release a viral video urging current troops to refuse illegal orders.
The Pentagon then took aim at Kelly specifically, as the department has threatened to call him back to active duty in order to face a court-martial and sought to have his retired Navy ranking reduced.
Mark Kelly fights back
In January, Kelly sued Hegseth, and a month later, a judge ruled that the Pentagon had "trampled" on Kelly's rights with their unprecedented attacks.
In response to Hegseth's latest threat, the Arizona politician shared a video of a recent hearing in which Hegseth clearly states the information Kelly discussed with Brennan, indicating it wasn't classified.
Kelly has reportedly been considering a run for president in 2028, but in a recent interview, he says he is currently focused on fighting back against "an unhinged president and the weaponization of the federal government."
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP