Thom Tillis slams Hegseth amid Iran war: "Beginning to make Kristi Noem look like a five-star recruit"

Washington DC - Outgoing North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis slammed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth , claiming he makes former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem look like a "five-star recruit."

Senator Thom Tillis (r.) slammed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, accusing him of incompetence. © Collage: AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images & AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tillis offered a stunning rebuke of Hegseth during his appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, insisting that the defense secretary should take responsibility for the US' failures in Iran.

"At the end of the day, regardless of who collected the information, Hegseth owns it by being the secretary of defense," Tillis told Jake Tapper when asked whether Hegseth has appropriately advised President Donald Trump about the war.

"When you tell the president that you have obliterated Iran and you're in a position to pretty much dictate terms, and now you see what we have," there's a serious problem, Tillis said.

"When you see Hegseth pull back on operations in Poland when Ukraine – when Russia is raping, killing, murdering, torturing countless people in Ukraine," he continued.

"I think, with all these mistakes in total, it's beginning to make Kristi Noem look like a five-star recruit."