Platner calls for clemency in pro-weed 4/20 message: "Legalization isn't enough"

Augusta, Maine - Maine Democrat Graham Platner has thrown his support behind weed legalization in a passionate 4/20 message, calling for the release of people imprisoned for nonviolent cannabis crimes.

Maine candidate Graham Platner has thrown his support behind weed legalization in a passionate 4/20 message. © Collage: AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images & Screenshot/X/@grahamformaine

"Happy four-twenty, for those of you who celebrate, feel like it's a good day to talk about the future of weed," Platner said in a short video posted to X on Monday. "We need national legalization, period."

"We need clemency for all nonviolent cannabis related offenses," he continued. "We also need to make sure that we do not have a monopolization of the growing and the distribution of weed in this country."

Platner is running for Maine's Democratic nomination for the Senate on a progressive ticket, campaigning on a platform of universal healthcare, opposition to the billionaire class, and support for better climate action.

In recent polls, Platner is significantly ahead of his closest Democratic opponent, Maine Governor Janet Mills, and even sits far ahead of his prospective GOP competitor, incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

Platner went on in the clip to call for greater help for those who were addicted to controlled substances like cannabis, and for drug addiction to be treated as a health issue rather than a legal one.

"We need to treat substance use disorder and addiction like public health crises, which they are," Platner said. "Not a legal problem."

Platner's comments come only days after President Donald Trump gathered with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – as well as podcaster Joe Rogan – for a press conference in the Oval Office, where he signed an executive order to ease restrictions on psychedelics research.