Platner responds to allegations of physical abuse and "unsettling" behavior: "Simply not true"

Augusta, Maine – Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner insisted that newly-surfaced allegations of physical abuse and "unsettling" behavior towards a former partner are "simply not true."

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner denied all allegations that he was physically threatening toward a former-partner. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Platner's denials came hours after the New York Times published allegations that he had behaved in a "toxic" manner in relationships and had been regularly drunk, unfaithful, and in one case physically threatening.

The NYT interviewed seven former partners, four of whom described Platner as "a decent guy" who was fun, caring, and safe. Three others described him as "volatile" and at times "unsettling."

"He was a great boyfriend… He was super kind, very nice, fun," said Caroline Lemp, who dated Platner in 2013 and described him as a "gentle giant." She admitted he was struggling with PTSD following his military service, but said she never felt unsafe.

Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, told the NYT that he displayed signs of being "cavalierly contemptuous of women's emotions."

At times – especially when they'd been drinking – she described feeling afraid and unsafe. While she noted that he "never hit me, he never punched me," she said he was physically rough with her.

Fifield accused him of grabbing her by the shoulders and at one point pulling her out of a cab by the wrist after an argument. At one point, she says he twisted her arm behind her back and shoved her into a bedroom. He then held the door closed behind her until she was "calm."

Fifield also accused Platner of lying about not knowing a tattoo on the chest was a prominent Nazi symbol, telling the NYT that he once referred to it as "my Totenkopf."

The NYT reviewed text messages, interviewed associates, and read Fifield's old diary entries, but could not corroborate accusations of physical altercations.