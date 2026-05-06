Platner says he's "proud" to face criticism from AIPAC over his stance on Gaza

Augusta, Maine - Maine candidate Graham Platner embraced criticism of him from pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, hitting back at claims that he is "undermining" Israeli-US relations.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner expressed pride at being criticized by pro-Israel lobbyist group AIPAC. © AFP/Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

"Proud to appear in this AIPAC fundraising email, and many AIPAC fundraising emails to come," Platner wrote on X in response to an email sent out by the lobbyist group accusing him of being an extremist.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is a US-based lobbyist organization that enjoys support from members of both the GOP and the Democrats.

It steadfastly supports the Israeli government, denying genocide in Gaza and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In the fundraising email, shared on X by reporter Jacob Kornbluh, AIPAC accused Platner and fellow Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed of "running campaigns built on undermining" Israel.

"They've embraced extreme rhetoric, pushed false accusations of genocide, and openly support cutting off aid to one of America's closest democratic allies," the email read.

AIPAC went on to endorse Platner's prospective GOP opponent, incumbent Senator Susan Collins, and pushed for its members to support her campaign financially.