Pope Leo and Marco Rubio hold "friendly" talks on Middle East after Trump row

Vatican City - Talks between Pope Leo XIV and Secretary of State Marco Rubio , following weeks of Vatican-White House tensions, "underscored the strong relationship" between the two sides, the State Department said Thursday.

Pope Leo's meeting with Marco Rubio was hailed as "friendly and constructive." © HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

They discussed "the situation in the Middle East", following a row between the first American-born pope and President Donald Trump over the war launched by Israel and the US.

"The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio, a devout Catholic, has sought to play down the rift, and a State Department official told AFP the "conversations today were friendly and constructive".

With Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Rubio discussed "efforts to achieve a durable peace in the Middle East," Pigott said.

"The discussion reflected the enduring partnership between the United States and the Holy See in advancing religious freedom", he added.